Park City School District wants input on proposed literacy program expansion

The district has been working to improve student literacy and reading comprehension over the past few years. Its goal is to have 90% of all third graders reach reading proficiency by 2028.

To facilitate that goal, the district updated its reading curriculum last year for K-3 students by implementing the Wit and Wisdom program.

Now, it wants to expand reading programs for students by adding new materials for grades 4-8.

At a board of education meeting Tuesday, Elementary Director of Curriculum Amy Jenkins said her team wants to implement the Arts and Letters program, which is an extension of Wit and Wisdom.

The curriculum was selected by a diverse committee of educators, parents and community members. Jenkins said around 90% of the committee felt the program offered the best educational path for students when compared to other curricula they considered.

“One of the biggest benefits that we see, and that came through the committee, is that continuity of how the students learn and the modules that they'll go through, and being able to have that continuum go up through eighth grade, which I don't think we've ever had in our system before,” she said.

According to the Arts and Letters curriculum developer, Great Minds, the program is rooted in the science of reading and designed to make knowledge stick. For example, one lesson plan through the program teaches students what “having a great heart” means literally and figuratively.

Jenkins said before the board votes on whether to adopt the program or not, her team wants feedback. A survey is available on the district website.

Community members can also ask questions and provide feedback at a Zoom meeting March 26.

The board will decide whether to adopt the curriculum at its April 8 meeting.

