Park City senior receives memorial music scholarship honoring former student

Graduating seniors have the opportunity to apply for a range of college scholarships every year thanks to the generosity of local businesses, organizations and families who sponsor the awards.

Those families and businesses determine the scholarship parameters and can choose winning students or have the counseling committee make selections. The scholarships are awarded for a variety of categories, including sports, art, music and more.

Over 100 students received a share of the over $225,000 scholarship funds available this year.

Many donors presented students with their awards during a ceremony Tuesday morning, including Esther Mitchell. For the past eight years, Mitchell has sponsored the Ryan Mitchell Memorial Music Scholarship to honor her son who passed away in an accident a few months before graduating from Park City.

She said music was his life: he was a bass player and participated in varsity jazz and chamber orchestra throughout high school.

“He wanted more than anything, to go to music school, and he was accepted into Berkeley College of Music, but died before he was able to attend,” Mitchell said. “When he told us his plans for university, he said, rather emphatically, I want to do this and nothing else.”

Mitchell awarded Owen Wilkens with the scholarship as he shares her son's commitment, dedication and passion for music.

Full list of scholarship recipients:



Class of 2025 Sterling Scholars: Harries Lloyd, Brian Rea Juarez, Cam Lentz, David Bradford, Ella Ehrich, Erin Donovan, Hennessy Aguirre Lopez, Jadyn Ackerman, Kate Johnson, Katie Kurchinski, Kiera Hendricks, Lida Liles, Marcella Woolley, Nathan Contreras, Sutton Hull, Toryn Lewis

Alumni of Jeremy Ranch Elementary: Javier Celestino Perez

American Legion Post 14 Scholarships: Enzo Peretti, Gabriela Rodriquez Carreto, Eleanor Zamarra, Kiera Espaillat

Bill Brown, Sunrise Rotary Award: Greta Bretts, Clarissa Fleming

Bill Hunke Music Scholarship: Logan Moore

Big Canyon Homes Foundation Scholarships: James Little, Shayla Mellin, Olivia Nelson, Jonna Spencer, Blaze Nellis

Board of Realtors Philanthropic Scholarships: Amy Nava, Henna Aguirre Lopez

Abbey Lee Peterson Memorial Scholarship: William Hanley

Blaire Feulner Integrity in Journalism Scholarship: Sashsa Watkins

Back to our Roots Eileen G. Bailey Memorial Scholarships: Oscar Flores Ramirez, Sabino Garcia, Kevin Grande, Carlos Guerrero Magallan, Juan Sebastian Hernandez, Stefany Jaurrieta, Paola Perez Tepox, Franco Pineda Vieyra, Nathan Contreras, Josh Villarente

Bob Wells/Mountainland Community Housing Scholarships: Mackenzie Burch, Erik “Joshua” Pulido

Cole Sport and Live Like Sam Foundation Scholarship: Piper Lister, Marcella Woolley

David Chaplin Memorial Artist Scholarship: Katie Kurchinski

Delta Families Scholarship: Morgan McBride

Female Athlete Empowerment: Madeline Limback

Grant Seaver Memorial Scholarship: Sutton Hull

John Provines Scholarship: Abigail Metzger

Jonny Totten Memorial Scholarship: Toryn Lewis

Let’s Get Cozy Scholarship: Summer Carter

I Love Boston Scholarships: Amelia Grisham

JM Thomas Forest Products Scholarship: Nadia Monson

Oscar Wedegaertner Memorial Aviation Scholarship: Julian Waters

Oscar Wedegaertner Memorial Music Scholarships: Megan Schulz, Gavin Strazdins

Oscar Wedegaertner Memorial Go Local Scholarships: Erin Donovan, Olivia Johnson

Oscar Wedegaertner Memorial First Generation Scholarships: Alexander Vieyra, Gabriel Villenueva Manchame, Witchayasit “Hero” Quick

Junction Commons Hospitality Scholarships: Katelin Allely, Cameron Lentz

Kurt “Buzz” Peterson Scholarship: Charlotte Owen

Lala G. Martinez Memorial Scholarships: Miriam Colmenero, Javier Chavez Olivas, Ricardo Sanchez Berudez, Brian Rea Juarez, Gabriela Rodriguez Carreto

MAC Scholarships: Gabriela Rodriguez Carreto, Gabriel Villeneuva Manchame

Leadership Creating Writing Scholarship: Ricardo Sanchez Bermudez

Live PC Give PC Scholarships: Eleanor Dejarnette, Nate Gendron, Soa Stouer, Scarlett Cole-Rae, Jack Long, Abigail Pray, Seth Rothchild, Charlotte Bargowski, Grier Gunning, Liliana Sherman, Jared Smith, Anya Pushka, Camille Sibley, Avery Dainton, John Scanlan

McPolin Elementary Alumni Scholarship: Lucy O’Doherty

Mountain Valley Stone Scholarship: Millie Palabrica

RJ Masonry Scholarship: Jetzabel Pulido Agustin

On Top Roong and Electric Scholarship: Nicolas Janssen

PC Painters Scholarships: Alan Rea, Pimphattra Phanna, Anayeli Castro, Eli Dickey, Camille Sibley, Brooke Blevins, Tommy Jacobson, Keller McCoy, Christofer Hernandez

Parley’s Park Alumni Scholarships: Graham Brown, Wendy Nava Molina, Reece Smith, Madeline Reddy

Paul Hewitt Memorial Scholarship: Morgan Heavrin

Park City Artist (PCAA) Scholarship: Scout Maziarz

PC Athenaeum Club Scholarships: Magaly Neria Viera, Stephani Santos, Dirk Cardenas, Root Roepke

Prettner Aviation Scholarship: Trey Hudson

PCHS Alumni Entrepreneur Scholarship: Quinn Fellow, Tory Homan, Sawyer Moran, Liam Snihurowych

PCHS NHS Scholarships: Ava Jaquet, Rayne Moynahan, Jada Peay, Earl Espino

PC Rotary Club Interact Scholarships: Rachel Roderick, Sophia Azzaro, Kaitlyn Homan, Katherine Costello, Sophia Mueller, Abigail Bailey

PCHS PTSO Scholarships: Gretchen Lane, Ian Marslan, Ryan Bryce, Sari Footer

Park City Soccer Club Scholarships: Lauren Kindt, Santiago Infante Sarmiento

Ryan Mitchell Memorial Music Scholarship: Owen Wilkens

Randy Spagnoletti Trade Scholarships: Estefania Alonso Morales, David Diaz Pulido, Vanghn Giacomini, Isaac Lopez, Erik Riqueno, Sam Rodriquez Ahumada

Sea to Ski Scholarship: Tanner LeDu

The Robert Carl Schechinger Foundation Scholarships: Alan Soberanis, Sophia Mueller, Kaitlyn Homan

Shaw Design Creativity Scholarship: Katie Olson

Sylvia Peterson Wright Memorial Scholarship: Kate Johnson

Tanner Stratton Memorial Aviation Scholarships: Jason Broadaway, Forest Summers

Trade School Scholarships: Christopher Leon, Joshua Pulido

The Park City UPS Scholarship: Kaitlyn Pelt

The Park City UPS Jazz Scholarship: David Bradford

The Trailside Elementary Alumni Scholarship: Keegan Elgie

The Will Lovell III Memorial Music Scholarships: Jadyn Ackerman, Alex Giauque

The Women’s Inspired Network Scholarship: River Mastin, Cassandra Castro Chavez, Molly Galvin, MeiLi Han

The Youth Sports Alliance Scholarship: Keely Fisher

