Park City senior receives memorial music scholarship honoring former student
Park City High School seniors received over $225,000 in scholarships this year. One scholarship is a memorial to a former student who had a passion for music.
Graduating seniors have the opportunity to apply for a range of college scholarships every year thanks to the generosity of local businesses, organizations and families who sponsor the awards.
Those families and businesses determine the scholarship parameters and can choose winning students or have the counseling committee make selections. The scholarships are awarded for a variety of categories, including sports, art, music and more.
Over 100 students received a share of the over $225,000 scholarship funds available this year.
Many donors presented students with their awards during a ceremony Tuesday morning, including Esther Mitchell. For the past eight years, Mitchell has sponsored the Ryan Mitchell Memorial Music Scholarship to honor her son who passed away in an accident a few months before graduating from Park City.
She said music was his life: he was a bass player and participated in varsity jazz and chamber orchestra throughout high school.
“He wanted more than anything, to go to music school, and he was accepted into Berkeley College of Music, but died before he was able to attend,” Mitchell said. “When he told us his plans for university, he said, rather emphatically, I want to do this and nothing else.”
Mitchell awarded Owen Wilkens with the scholarship as he shares her son's commitment, dedication and passion for music.
Full list of scholarship recipients:
- Class of 2025 Sterling Scholars: Harries Lloyd, Brian Rea Juarez, Cam Lentz, David Bradford, Ella Ehrich, Erin Donovan, Hennessy Aguirre Lopez, Jadyn Ackerman, Kate Johnson, Katie Kurchinski, Kiera Hendricks, Lida Liles, Marcella Woolley, Nathan Contreras, Sutton Hull, Toryn Lewis
- Alumni of Jeremy Ranch Elementary: Javier Celestino Perez
- American Legion Post 14 Scholarships: Enzo Peretti, Gabriela Rodriquez Carreto, Eleanor Zamarra, Kiera Espaillat
- Bill Brown, Sunrise Rotary Award: Greta Bretts, Clarissa Fleming
- Bill Hunke Music Scholarship: Logan Moore
- Big Canyon Homes Foundation Scholarships: James Little, Shayla Mellin, Olivia Nelson, Jonna Spencer, Blaze Nellis
- Board of Realtors Philanthropic Scholarships: Amy Nava, Henna Aguirre Lopez
- Abbey Lee Peterson Memorial Scholarship: William Hanley
- Blaire Feulner Integrity in Journalism Scholarship: Sashsa Watkins
- Back to our Roots Eileen G. Bailey Memorial Scholarships: Oscar Flores Ramirez, Sabino Garcia, Kevin Grande, Carlos Guerrero Magallan, Juan Sebastian Hernandez, Stefany Jaurrieta, Paola Perez Tepox, Franco Pineda Vieyra, Nathan Contreras, Josh Villarente
- Bob Wells/Mountainland Community Housing Scholarships: Mackenzie Burch, Erik “Joshua” Pulido
- Cole Sport and Live Like Sam Foundation Scholarship: Piper Lister, Marcella Woolley
- David Chaplin Memorial Artist Scholarship: Katie Kurchinski
- Delta Families Scholarship: Morgan McBride
- Female Athlete Empowerment: Madeline Limback
- Grant Seaver Memorial Scholarship: Sutton Hull
- John Provines Scholarship: Abigail Metzger
- Jonny Totten Memorial Scholarship: Toryn Lewis
- Let’s Get Cozy Scholarship: Summer Carter
- I Love Boston Scholarships: Amelia Grisham
- JM Thomas Forest Products Scholarship: Nadia Monson
- Oscar Wedegaertner Memorial Aviation Scholarship: Julian Waters
- Oscar Wedegaertner Memorial Music Scholarships: Megan Schulz, Gavin Strazdins
- Oscar Wedegaertner Memorial Go Local Scholarships: Erin Donovan, Olivia Johnson
- Oscar Wedegaertner Memorial First Generation Scholarships: Alexander Vieyra, Gabriel Villenueva Manchame, Witchayasit “Hero” Quick
- Junction Commons Hospitality Scholarships: Katelin Allely, Cameron Lentz
- Kurt “Buzz” Peterson Scholarship: Charlotte Owen
- Lala G. Martinez Memorial Scholarships: Miriam Colmenero, Javier Chavez Olivas, Ricardo Sanchez Berudez, Brian Rea Juarez, Gabriela Rodriguez Carreto
- MAC Scholarships: Gabriela Rodriguez Carreto, Gabriel Villeneuva Manchame
- Leadership Creating Writing Scholarship: Ricardo Sanchez Bermudez
- Live PC Give PC Scholarships: Eleanor Dejarnette, Nate Gendron, Soa Stouer, Scarlett Cole-Rae, Jack Long, Abigail Pray, Seth Rothchild, Charlotte Bargowski, Grier Gunning, Liliana Sherman, Jared Smith, Anya Pushka, Camille Sibley, Avery Dainton, John Scanlan
- McPolin Elementary Alumni Scholarship: Lucy O’Doherty
- Mountain Valley Stone Scholarship: Millie Palabrica
- RJ Masonry Scholarship: Jetzabel Pulido Agustin
- On Top Roong and Electric Scholarship: Nicolas Janssen
- PC Painters Scholarships: Alan Rea, Pimphattra Phanna, Anayeli Castro, Eli Dickey, Camille Sibley, Brooke Blevins, Tommy Jacobson, Keller McCoy, Christofer Hernandez
- Parley’s Park Alumni Scholarships: Graham Brown, Wendy Nava Molina, Reece Smith, Madeline Reddy
- Paul Hewitt Memorial Scholarship: Morgan Heavrin
- Park City Artist (PCAA) Scholarship: Scout Maziarz
- PC Athenaeum Club Scholarships: Magaly Neria Viera, Stephani Santos, Dirk Cardenas, Root Roepke
- Prettner Aviation Scholarship: Trey Hudson
- PCHS Alumni Entrepreneur Scholarship: Quinn Fellow, Tory Homan, Sawyer Moran, Liam Snihurowych
- PCHS NHS Scholarships: Ava Jaquet, Rayne Moynahan, Jada Peay, Earl Espino
- PC Rotary Club Interact Scholarships: Rachel Roderick, Sophia Azzaro, Kaitlyn Homan, Katherine Costello, Sophia Mueller, Abigail Bailey
- PCHS PTSO Scholarships: Gretchen Lane, Ian Marslan, Ryan Bryce, Sari Footer
- Park City Soccer Club Scholarships: Lauren Kindt, Santiago Infante Sarmiento
- Ryan Mitchell Memorial Music Scholarship: Owen Wilkens
- Randy Spagnoletti Trade Scholarships: Estefania Alonso Morales, David Diaz Pulido, Vanghn Giacomini, Isaac Lopez, Erik Riqueno, Sam Rodriquez Ahumada
- Sea to Ski Scholarship: Tanner LeDu
- The Robert Carl Schechinger Foundation Scholarships: Alan Soberanis, Sophia Mueller, Kaitlyn Homan
- Shaw Design Creativity Scholarship: Katie Olson
- Sylvia Peterson Wright Memorial Scholarship: Kate Johnson
- Tanner Stratton Memorial Aviation Scholarships: Jason Broadaway, Forest Summers
- Trade School Scholarships: Christopher Leon, Joshua Pulido
- The Park City UPS Scholarship: Kaitlyn Pelt
- The Park City UPS Jazz Scholarship: David Bradford
- The Trailside Elementary Alumni Scholarship: Keegan Elgie
- The Will Lovell III Memorial Music Scholarships: Jadyn Ackerman, Alex Giauque
- The Women’s Inspired Network Scholarship: River Mastin, Cassandra Castro Chavez, Molly Galvin, MeiLi Han
- The Youth Sports Alliance Scholarship: Keely Fisher
Local Park City Scholarships & Celebrations:
- UVU AA Degree: Jason Broadaway
- Military USAFA Air Force Academy: Lucas Fassio
- Latinos In Action: Amy Nava, Santiago Infante, Gabe Villanueva, Gabriela Rodriguez, Brian Rea Juarez, Annaliese Carreto
- Bright Futures Program: Carla Alejo, Anneliese Carreto, Summer Carter, Cassandra Castro, Javier Chavez, Miriam Colmenero, Nathan Contreras, Isabella Coqueco, Santi Infante, Maly Leonardo, Garrett Moreno, Amy Nava, Millie Palabrica, Joselyn Palaez, Paola Perez, Hero Quick, Sam Ramirez, Valeria Rameriz, Alan Rea, Brian Rea Juarez, Gaby Rodriguez, Stephani Santos Castro, Alan Soberanis, Gabe Villanueva, Josh Villarente
- Elks Scholarship: Eleanor Zamarra
- Mountain Town Music Scholarships: Jadyn Ackerman & Owen Wilkens
- 2025 Michael & Sandrina Villegas Range First Generation Hispanic College Student Scholarship: Brian Rea Juarez
- Riley Hancey Memorial Scholarships: Gretchen Lane, Zack Hobbs
- IHC Healthcare Career Academy Scholarships: Camille Sibley, Sophia Azzaro, Amelia Abbett, Carson Hone, Root Roepke, Ian Moran, Chloe Pecheux, Piper Hastings, Olivia Johnson, Finley Kelley (junior celebrate & give scholarship next year in 2026)
- Class of 2025 Senior Student Service Awards: Abigail Bailey, Katelin Allely, Melana Boxley, Chase Noteware, Amelia Abbett