Parkites Jack Rubin, Beth Armstrong enter Park City municipal races

Thursday, Jack Rubin filed to run for mayor and Beth Armstrong entered the city council race ahead of the deadline Friday .

So far, Rubin and city councilmember Ryan Dickey will run to fill outgoing mayor Nann Worel’s position.

Rubin hasn’t held elected office in Park City. The retired pension fund manager did run for Utah Senate District 26 in 2018 , where he lost to Ronald Winterton in the Republican primary.

Rubin has co-founded two medical cannabis companies, according to his LinkedIn page.

He also was a guest cohost on a few of KPCW’s podcasts including “Cool Science Radio.”

Armstrong, the former People’s Health Clinic Executive Director, is running for one of two open seats on the city council, joining the field of six other candidates.

Councilmembers Jeremy Rubell and Tana Toly announced their bids for reelection in May. Diego Zegarra, Ian Hartley, Danny Glasser and Molly Miller have also announced city council runs.

Armstrong served on KPCW’s board of trustees from 2013 to 2021. According to her LinkedIn, she has been the managing director of Elevate with Reef Capital Partners since 2022.

In her current alternate role on Park City’s Board of Adjustment, Armstrong voted to approve a resident appeal in November, halting Matthew Prince’s plan to build an over 10,000 square-foot home on Treasure Hill in Old Town.

Candidates for Park City’s municipal election have until Friday to file.

An Aug. 12 primary will determine the four candidates to run for Park City Council. If three or more people run for mayor, the primary will narrow the field to two.

The 2025 municipal election is Nov. 4.