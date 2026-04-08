Trailside Elementary will have a new principal next school year

Alane Gaspari will be Trailside Elementary’s new principal. The Park City School District Board of Education approved her contract during a meeting Tuesday.

She’s been with the district since 2007. Gespari taught first and third grade, and served as an interventionist for students struggling academically or behaviorally. She was also a student services dean at McPolin and Jeremy Ranch elementary schools. Gaspari was most recently the assistant principal at Ecker Hill Middle School.

“I'm just really excited to get back to my elementary school roots and join this amazing team of elementary principals,” Gaspari told the board.

Outside of teaching and school administration, Gaspari has been a Park City Reads board member where she contributed to literacy initiatives. She has also earned reading certifications designed to support diverse learning needs and instructional strategies.

"Alane’s institutional knowledge, combined with her expertise in literacy and student services, makes her the ideal leader to build upon Trailside’s success,” Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman said in a statement. “She’s a proven advocate for student growth who understands the unique spirit of our community.”

Trailside’s previous principal, Tricia Wilbourne, left her position abruptly in March. The district said it cannot comment on personnel matters and could not disclose the reason for Wilbourne’s departure.

“Our focus remains on ensuring a smooth transition and continued support for students, staff, and families,” the district told KPCW.

Career and Technical Education Director Tracy Fike is filling in as Trailside principal until Gaspari takes over July 1. Fike has been with the district since 2012 and was Trailside’s principal before becoming the new CTE director in 2025.

