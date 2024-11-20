Park City School District board approves three phases of athletics master plan

The board approved phases one, two and four of the athletics master plan at its meeting Tuesday.

Phase one includes building softball and baseball fields by Treasure Mountain Junior High. Phase two involves demolishing Treasure Mountain, which will be decommissioned after this school year. In its place, two soccer fields and eight tennis courts will be built. The soccer fields will also be used for lacrosse.

Some locals advocated for pickleball courts to be included in the plan and Board President Andrew Caplan assured them the tennis courts could also be used for pickleball.

“There's going to be some tennis courts above the turf fields that should be able to be used for pickleball, and I think there can be a conversation here about potentially covering those in the winter with maybe a public-private partnership,” he said.

Phase four will revamp Dozier Football Field with a new track and turf.

Park City School District Park City School District athletics master plan outline.

All the fields will be turf so snow can be removed, allowing teams to play earlier in the spring.

Phase three has not yet been approved. It includes renovating the existing Park City High School gym and building a field house and parking. This phase can still be altered and approved in the future.

The three approved phases will cost $38 million and will not require a tax increase. Caplan said the project will be funded by lease revenue bonds, which will be financed over 20 years.

“Our estimated annual principal and interest payment is $2.5 million,” he said. “Will be funded by two things: first is capital outlay of $1.9 million, which is currently being used for construction, that's current tax revenue, as well as capital fund balance of $600,000.”

According to the plan, a project team will be assembled this month. The district will request proposals over the next few weeks. The design, survey and bidding process will happen from January to April 2025.

Construction on the softball, baseball and football fields is expected from April to September. Soccer field and tennis court construction is scheduled from March to August.