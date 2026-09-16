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Park City School District employee charged with child sexual exploitation

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published September 16, 2026 at 5:04 PM MDT
The 4th District Courthouse in Provo.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
The preliminary hearing was at the 4th District Courthouse in Provo.

Garrett Blaine Harmon, 29, was charged Tuesday with 24 felony counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He works as an IT systems administrator for the Park City School District.

In a statement, district leaders said Harmon’s job did not involve direct interaction with students.

According to the district, “There is no evidence to suggest any of our students have been affected; however, we continue to work with law enforcement and encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

According to court documents, Harmon allegedly sent 18 files of child sexual abuse material to a person in the United Kingdom in January of 2025. Investigators say the material was shared through an encrypted messaging app.

The investigation began after U.K. authorities arrested a man on child exploitation allegations in 2025 and reviewed messages on his phone. Investigators say those messages led them to Harmon in Utah and referred the case to U.S. authorities.

Harmon was arrested on Sept. 11 and made his initial appearance in court Wednesday. His next hearing is Sept. 22 before 4th District Judge Denise Porter.

He is being held in the Utah County Jail without bail.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual abuse, 24/7 support is available through the Utah Sexual Assault Helpline at 801-736-4356.
Park City School District
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller