Park City

Park City High School Center for Advanced Professional Studies looking for a health and medicine program to partner with students

KPCW | By Carolyn Murray
Published December 15, 2021 at 9:55 AM MST
PCSD PC CAPS.PNG
PCSD
/
Park City High School CAPS students

The Park City Center for Advanced Professional Studies program, known as PCCAPS, helps Park City High School students build real life work skills. PCCAPS needs professionals in the field of health and medicine to work with students.

PCCAPS students do hands-on, real-world projects for a variety of clients who need their services but also mentor them while they learn to do the work.

Health and Medicine is the newest of the program’s six areas of focus at the high school, and Park City Education Foundation Executive Director Abby McNulty said PCCAPS needs a connection to that field.

"So, if anyone out there is interested in working with some really talented creative very hungry students in the health and medicine strands of the PCCAPS program, we'd love to hear from you."

McNulty said that any organization that commits to being part of the program would have a defined project for students to focus on that would end in May when the school year finishes. Meeting with students and directing them on the project roughly once a week is required.

McNulty said kids learn a lot from working with mentors.

"And then a mentor is someone who volunteers their time in that industry space to work more proactively with the kids more regularly to partner with the educator facilitator on helping the kids answer problems and manage being stuck in certain situations."

Students can select from six PCCAPS project-based classes including Digital Design, Engineering & Architecture, Business Solutions, Software Solutions, Teacher Education, Health & Medicine.

This year, PCCAPS has 120 students participating – 40 more than last year. The health and medicine category is new.

Learn more about the PCCAPS program at pcschools.us

Updated: December 17, 2021 at 3:29 PM MST
KPCW received an update on this report. Park City Education Foundation Associate Director of Communication and Development Jennifer Billow said partnerships have been finalized with the Park City Hospital and Athletic Republic to provide several projects beginning in January for PCCAPS students enrolled in the Health and Medicine strand. She added the six CAPs strands can always use more mentors to help guide students. The strands include digital Design, Engineering & Architecture, Business Solutions, Software Solutions, Teacher Education, Health and Medicine.
Park City
Carolyn Murray
KPCW reporter Carolyn Murray covers Summit and Wasatch County School Districts. She also reports on wildlife and environmental stories, along with breaking news. Carolyn has been in town since the mid ‘80s and raised two daughters in Park City.
