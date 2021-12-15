Park City High School Center for Advanced Professional Studies looking for a health and medicine program to partner with students

PCCAPS students do hands-on, real-world projects for a variety of clients who need their services but also mentor them while they learn to do the work.

Health and Medicine is the newest of the program’s six areas of focus at the high school, and Park City Education Foundation Executive Director Abby McNulty said PCCAPS needs a connection to that field.

"So, if anyone out there is interested in working with some really talented creative very hungry students in the health and medicine strands of the PCCAPS program, we'd love to hear from you."

McNulty said that any organization that commits to being part of the program would have a defined project for students to focus on that would end in May when the school year finishes. Meeting with students and directing them on the project roughly once a week is required.

McNulty said kids learn a lot from working with mentors.

"And then a mentor is someone who volunteers their time in that industry space to work more proactively with the kids more regularly to partner with the educator facilitator on helping the kids answer problems and manage being stuck in certain situations."

Students can select from six PCCAPS project-based classes including Digital Design, Engineering & Architecture, Business Solutions, Software Solutions, Teacher Education, Health & Medicine.

This year, PCCAPS has 120 students participating – 40 more than last year. The health and medicine category is new.

Learn more about the PCCAPS program at pcschools.us