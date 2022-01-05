Park City Council returns to session Thursday with new mayor and councilors

The first Park City Council meeting agenda of the new year is relatively light. The council will primarily have administrative decisions to consider, like appointing a Mayor Pro Tem and alternate for 2022, and approving minutes from the last two meetings of 2021.

It likely won’t be digging into any hefty issues like transportation or affordable housing until someone has been appointed to serve out the remaining two years of Mayor Worel’s council term. Worel and the sitting council will be interviewing applicants starting this week and are expected to make an appointment on January 13th.

City Manager Matt Dias said he does not expect the new council to take a drastically different direction on community priorities going forward, but said much of the council’s vision will come into focus after its goal-setting retreat in February.

“I don’t anticipate a major pivot," Dias said. "It’s no secret that our critical priorities of transportation, housing, sustainability, and equity are on the tip of everyone’s tongue right now in this community. I don’t anticipate those lofty goals changing. However, the programs, the policies, the initiatives, or even how we pursue those goals may change and may pivot. The retreat in February would be an opportune time for the new council to evaluate what we’ve accomplished, how we’re accomplishing things, and if they want to make any changes.”

After appointing a Mayor Pro Tem and establishing meeting schedules for 2022, the council will consider approving a three-year, $1.1 million contract for janitorial services at city buildings.

The council will also consider granting temporary liquor and business licenses for the upcoming Sundance Film Festival.

Dias said the city is expecting lots of visitors to Park City during Sundance, which is scheduled for January 20th-30th. Sundance has announced robust protocols to minimize COVID-19 risks such as requiring proof of booster shots in addition to vaccinations, and as of this report hasn’t altered plans for in-person events.

“I think we’re more or less just rinse, wash, repeat, in that we anticipate high levels of visitation, just as we did over the holidays," he said. "Sundance has been working incredibly hard to be proactive in terms of the health and safety of the public. Their plan includes a host of free testing stations in the municipality and the county. We’re kind of doing everything we can, but just like all the other events in the community, trying to be proactive working with the health department and expecting a high level of visitation.”

Thursday’s meeting begins at 6pm. The full agenda and details on how to participate can be found here.