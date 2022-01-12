Park City Council to appoint 5th member, receive update on Quinns annexation Thursday

The appointment of someone to serve out the remaining two years of Mayor Nann Worel’s term on the Park City Council has been a headline-grabbing item on Thursday’s agenda. It will also be happening at the very end of the evening.

Originally scheduled to be the first item on the agenda, the council decided late Tuesday to flip the program and have the appointment come at the end of the meeting. Deputy City Manager David Everitt told KPCW that’s to provide more time for the council to deliberate and make a decision on the appointment.

“They will deliberate during the meeting," said Everitt There’s going to be a little reordering of the agenda so that there’s time at the end of the agenda for the council to deliberate and make the appointment. My understanding is also to not have the new councilmember be appointed and then be having to make decisions on things they probably aren’t ready to make decisions on.”

Everitt added that after the appointment, a future swearing-in ceremony will be scheduled.

The council will also be getting an update on the city’s plans to annex 1,200 acres of land in the Quinns Junction and Richardson Flat area. A portion of that land is set to be auctioned off Thursday morning by Summit County in a Sheriff’s sale, but Everitt said the city believes that won’t change plans for the annexation.

“From the city’s perspective, we feel very strongly that that does not affect the annexation process at all, because when the annexation petition was initiated, the owners were who they were, and they were ones who did not in any way initiate a protest with regard to this land, so the sale of the land does not affect the protest process, it does not affect the annexation process because of when the annexation process was actually filed,” he said.

Also on Thursday is a request to authorize the purchase of a new city bus for just over $300,000. Everitt said the bus will join the city’s new bus fleet, which it will be getting at a steep discount thanks to various transportation grants.

“Because of grant opportunities, the city is basically paying about 13% of the overall value of this new fleet of buses, so it’s pretty exciting for us," Everitt said. Credit to our transit folks and our accounting folks who figured out that with a few extra dollars, we could add another bus with the money we have gotten through grants.”

The council will also consider a $160,000 contract for a new bus stop and shelter on Park Avenue.

Thursday’s meeting begins at 6pm. The full agenda and details on how to participate can be found here.