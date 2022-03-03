Porcupine finds baby's room to snuggle in for the night

Sheriff’s deputies got a call Thursday morning that a porcupine was hunkered in under a baby’s crib in a home in the Snyderville Basin. At 6 am, Felix Kishinevsky entered his child’s bedroom and settled into the rocking chair to give his one-year-old a bottle. He heard some rustling from behind the rocker and expected to see the family dog.

“From right behind the rocking chair, I look over, and the porcupine dude walks out, and he's in the middle of the room--stops and looks at me, and I say good morning. He just kind of walks out into the corner, and so we walk out and close the door.”

The Kishinevskys live in a split-level, and he was surprised the porcupine decided on their son’s room to occupy. He said the animal likely entered through a door that had blown open during the night.

“So, the porcupine came in from the top, and of all the places you know, all the doors upstairs are open. He made his way downstairs, and even downstairs was split level there are other more secluded places.”

Kishinevsky said he tried to remove the animal himself with a broom, but quickly realized he would need help. He said the porcupine was puffed and gripping the carpet like Velcro.

“I tried to coax him out and get him to come out the front door and throw out some dog food, but kind of got into the corner, and with his face towards the corner, so all you're seeing is like a wall of spikes.”

Summit County Lieutenant Andrew Wright said deputies deal with many wildlife-human interactions, but Thursday morning’s call was unusual. He said deputies had to get creative.

“They were able to get a piece of particleboard and a tote, and they were able to safely get that porcupine captured inside of that tote and were able to carry it back outside and let it be.”

Kishinevsky said they have home projects that include installing new door latches this weekend.