The alleged dealer in the fatal 2016 Park City student overdoses has been arrested

Colin Andrew Shapard has been charged with allegedly sending scores of opioid pills to the Park City area in recent months, including some that were used in a non-fatal overdose in February.

Court documents also allege that Shapard distributed the drugs that resulted in the overdose deaths of two 13-year-old Park City boys in 2016.

Those deaths shocked the Park City community and spurred conversations about substance abuse and mental health that continue to this day.

The federal filings claim Shapard, 21, has been a sophisticated opioid seller for the last 8 years. His operation allegedly involved the creation of shell companies, escrow accounts, currency transfers and other machinations designed to obscure his activities.

This investigation into Shapard began in November when Park City and Summit County detectives learned he was supplying drugs to an intermediary in the Park City area. According to the filing, that person distributed drugs to local high school students.

An undercover agent allegedly bought pills from Shapard online multiple times, using cryptocurrency and a specific messaging platform. The filing includes photos allegedly showing the pills and a person they claim is Shapard mailing the packages.

According to the court filing, U.S. Postal Inspectors intercepted multiple packages from Shapard to the Park City area. The shipments totaled scores of pills, many of which had specific markings and were sold for $30 to $45 each.

The filing claims Shapard told clients he was sending them oxycodone pills, but the pills tested positive for fentanyl, a much deadlier substance. On Feb. 18, the Park City Police Department put out a warning that fentanyl was circulating in the area.

The filing claims that on February 10, an 18-year-old man took several pills that had the same markings as those Shapard distributed. The person overdosed and was revived by medical personnel who used Narcan.

Federal attorneys argue that Shapard is a flight risk and that he should be in custody until he goes on trial.

According to the filing, Shapard faces a minimum sentence of twenty years and the possibility of life imprisonment.