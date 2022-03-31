Local non-profit Bridge 21 provides homes to people with disabilities

Adults with autism and other intellectual development disabilities, known as IDDs, are in a national housing crisis. Right now, in Utah, about 53,000 people with autism or other IDDs live with family caregivers who won’t be able to support them indefinitely.

Bridge 21, a Summit County non-profit founded in 2018 by parents of autistic children, is working to address this crisis.

Deb Hartley, a long-time member of the Park City Board of Realtors and newly appointed Executive Director of Bridge 21, discusses how great these needs are locally.

“So due to the lack of housing stock that is safe, affordable and cognitively accessible, these incredibly valued residents are at high risk of involuntary displacement, institutionalization or homelessness when their parents pass away, thus the birth of Bridge 21. So, Bridge 21 aims to create a neuro-inclusive planned community that would provide greater independence, housing stability, cognitively accessible spaces and opportunities for residents with neurodiversity to remain active members of the Park City community.”

Hartley says she had a goal of 6 to 12 months to find Bridge 21’s first property.

“I found a house in a week. So we will begin placing people as of July 1 to July 15, about five neurodiverse people in a home that has a two bedroom apartment, that we will have a steward live there. These are all very high functioning people. They probably they will use high Valley Transit to get to work, they all work.”

Hartley believes that in three years Bridge 21 will house about 50 people, with a five-year goal of building a campus with employment opportunities, green space and common areas to support social networking.

“I see a campus that has neurodiverse and neurotypical. It's very inclusive. These people participate in all things that you and I participate in. They're not in mom and dad's house.”

While home values are skyrocketing in Summit County, Hartley believes that the community will rise to meet the needs of local neurodiverse residents.

“I have faith in the Park City community. I've been here 34 years. I know what we can do. I've seen the magic that this community pulls together. It doesn't scare me at all, we can make this happen.”

For more information on Bridge 21, visit Bridge21ParkCity.com