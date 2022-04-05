Local man dies at Park City Mountain Resort

The Park City community lost a son, brother, friend and coach on Friday. Charlie Scott, also known as Chuck, died after what a Park City Mountain Resort spokesperson called a “serious incident” near the Temptation ski run. Temptation is a blue run that ends at the King Con lift. There was no mention of anyone else being involved. According to a statement from the resort, ski patrol responded to the scene, then a medical helicopter took Scott to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he was pronounced deceased.

Scott worked for Park City Ski & Snowboard for three years where he was the assistant Park & Pipe Regional Team coach. He was a 2017 Junior National Champion in Freestyle Skiing. He is a graduate of the Winter School, and according to his bio on the Park City Ski & Snowboard website, he was studying environmental sustainability at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

According to the PCSS Facebook page, he was an inspiration to many and touched the hearts of countless freeskiers. Mac Forehand, 2022 Olympic Big Air and Slopestyle athlete, said Scott had the biggest smile in skiing.

Scott’s family said in a statement to KPCW that donations could be made in their son’s name to Park City Ski & Snowboard. They also said to fly high, go big, live the dream every day. That’s what Scott did.

