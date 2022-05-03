© 2022 KPCW

Smash and grab spree leaves trail of broken glass around town

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published May 3, 2022 at 4:32 PM MDT
Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported five smash and grabs early Monday morning around Park City. 

There were multiple calls into the Sheriff’s Office early morning on May 2nd with people reporting that their vehicles’ windows were smashed in and items had been taken from their cars.

The thefts occurred in three parking lots: at the Hyatt Place on State Route 224, the Wendy’s in Kimball Junction and the Park City Cross Fit on Forestdale drive off Highway 40.

For the most part the criminals got away with items of little value. But one vehicle in the Wendy’s parking lot had a laptop stolen. This crime is considered a felony based on the value of items stolen and damage to the vehicle.

Lieutenant Andrew Wright of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said that these types of crimes happen in clusters where multiple cars are parked next to each other. Most of the time there are no surveillance cameras in the parking lots so it’s hard to find the suspects.

Wright went on to remind the public that even when going into an exercise class – take valuables out of cars and place them in lockers or somewhere visible. Or better yet leave valuables, such as computers, at home whenever possible.

Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on "Behind the Music" and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, "Somebody's Child: The Regina Louise Story." She was featured on "Good Morning America" twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She's still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
