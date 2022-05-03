Smash and grab spree leaves trail of broken glass around town

There were multiple calls into the Sheriff’s Office early morning on May 2nd with people reporting that their vehicles’ windows were smashed in and items had been taken from their cars.

The thefts occurred in three parking lots: at the Hyatt Place on State Route 224, the Wendy’s in Kimball Junction and the Park City Cross Fit on Forestdale drive off Highway 40.

For the most part the criminals got away with items of little value. But one vehicle in the Wendy’s parking lot had a laptop stolen. This crime is considered a felony based on the value of items stolen and damage to the vehicle.

Lieutenant Andrew Wright of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said that these types of crimes happen in clusters where multiple cars are parked next to each other. Most of the time there are no surveillance cameras in the parking lots so it’s hard to find the suspects.

Wright went on to remind the public that even when going into an exercise class – take valuables out of cars and place them in lockers or somewhere visible. Or better yet leave valuables, such as computers, at home whenever possible.

