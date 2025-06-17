Sundance announces free summer screenings for Utahns

This year’s Local Lens program July 17 to July 19 will include eight fiction and documentary films from the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

The slate includes dramas like “Omaha,” which was shot in Utah, and the 2025 audience award winner “Twinless.”

The documentaries “The Dating Game,” which explores dating culture in China, and the Netflix-acquired feature “Selena y Los Dinos” are also on the list.

Screenings will be at The Ray Theatre in Park City and Broadway Centre Cinemas in downtown Salt Lake.

“Omaha” director Cole Webley and “The Librarians” director Kim Snyder will introduce their works and answer questions after the screenings.

Free tickets must be reserved online .

Sundance will also host an artist roundtable with film festival programmers July 18 in Salt Lake City. The free event is geared toward artists “at all levels of experience.”

The final Sundance Film Festival in Utah will be Jan. 22 to Feb. 1, 2026, before it moves to Boulder, Colorado, for the 2027 event.