Alterra announces new CEO

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published May 25, 2022 at 2:05 PM MDT
Jared Smith.jpg
Courtesy of Alterra
/
Alterra Mountain Company's current President, Jared Smith, has been named its next CEO.

Alterra Mountain Company, which owns Deer Valley and Solitude resorts in Utah along with 13 other resorts around North America, announced leadership changes Wednesday morning.

Jared Smith, the company’s president, will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1. At that time, Rusty Gregory, the company’s current Chief Executive Officer, will step back from day-to-day operations to become vice chairman of the board.

Smith will continue to be based out of Alterra Mountain Company’s headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

Smith joined Alterra last June after more than 15 years at Live Nation Entertainment, where he was president and global chairman of Ticketmaster.

Gregory’s career in the ski industry began in lift operations at California’s Mammoth Mountain, where he later became an owner of the company and its Chairman and CEO. As one of the original investors in Alterra when it was formed in 2017, he was appointed to the Board that year and named CEO in 2018.

During his tenure he oversaw acquisition of additional mountain resorts, developing operating strategies and introducing the Ikon Pass. As Vice Chairman, Gregory will act as senior strategic advisor and continue to be an Alterra director and shareholder.

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
