Park City ramps up for Fourth of July weekend

Park City’s Fourth of July celebration is a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

This weekend’s activities kick off at 6pm on Friday with the Deer Valley Music Festival. Saturday evening features the Utah Symphony’s Patriotic Pops, also at Deer Valley.

Park City will offer enhanced transit service on Sunday the 3rd and Monday the 4th, with buses running from Park City High School to Main Street from 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Bike parking will be available at the bike valet on 9th Street, as well as bike racks on Main Street. Paid parking for cars is also offered at the China Bridge parking garage.

Sunday is also car-free Sunday on Main Street and the Park Silly Sunday Market.

Festivities on the Fourth are highlighted by the Fourth of July 5k Fun Run at 8 a.m., which makes its in-person return after two years of virtual competition during the pandemic. The annual police memorial service at Schuerur’s Plaza on Main Street will also be at 9 a.m.

Park City’s iconic parade takes over Main Street at 11 a.m.

Visitors are encouraged to get to Old Town early in order to get a parking spot if they are driving and a good spot on Main Street to watch the floats. Parking will be prohibited on Main Street, Park Avenue, Heber Avenue, and Swede Alley on Monday. City officials estimate up to 30,000 people could watch the parade.

There will be no city-sponsored fireworks this year, as Park City passed a fireworks prohibition last week.

More information on Fourth of July events can be found at visitparkcity.com. People can also text PCEVENTS to 888777 for the most up-to-date transit and parking information.