August 24 open house set for winter transit service proposals

Park City Transit officials revealed the proposed new route changes and additions during a recent city council meeting. On August 24th, a public open house is scheduled at the Park City Library from 5 to 6:30 pm.

Park City Transit Community Outreach and Marketing Coordinator Andy Stevenson says the proposal includes two new express bus routes to service the Richardson Flat park and ride. One of them would go to Park City Mountain, and the other to Deer Valley.

The proposal also suggests launching microtransit service to upper Park Meadows, Park City Heights, Quinn’s Junction, a portion of Thaynes Canyon and Royal Street. This would replace the Bronze route that ran through Royal Street last winter.

“And part of this winter transit service plan is that providing more attractive transit options makes transit a more attractive option over driving alone through town. And so that's the kind of the hope is that we can take some of those driving trips and turn them into transit trips. And so that's why we're looking at new service areas.”

Right now, Stevenson says city officials are having regular meetings with both ski resorts to see what they’re willing to pay to provide additional service to the 750-spot park and ride at Richardson Flat. He didn’t know if the city would have a deal with the resorts before the August 24th open house.

There are two options that refer to different levels of service. The final option Stevenson says will be determined by public input, available funding, expected transit demand, and council direction.

“It just depends on funding and public input and direction from council,” Stevenson said. “But in option one, it would be every 20 minutes from the park and ride and there's two as proposed two different routes, one that would go to directly to Park City mountain with a few key stops in between, and one that would go to Deer Valley Resort. And then in the other option, it would be every 15 minutes. But again, those are kind of what's on the table right now. And we're asking for input on those options, and we'll seek counsel direction and just funding will also help determine that level of service.

More information about the transit proposals is on the city’s website. Find the link in both English and Spanish

Stevenson added that the transit department is doing a scavenger hunt activity with prizes to encourage people to ride the bus. A checklist is available at the transit center, or can be downloaded on the Park City transit.org website.