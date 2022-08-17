Paid parking at Park City Mountain starts Dec. 12

Park City Mountain Resort confirmed that a paid reservation parking system will begin at the Mountain Village base area this winter.

Starting December 12, reservations will be required for the Main, First Time, and Silver King parking lots between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Reservations cost $25; however, they will be free for carpools with four or more people. Also after 1:00 p.m., all parking will be free and reservations won’t be required.

The paid reservation system is set to run through April 2.

Early and late season parking will be free, but reservations will still be required.

Canyons Village base area parking will remain free this season. The resort hopes to encourage public transit use from park-and-ride lots in Kimball Junction, Ecker Hill, and Jeremy Ranch. Parking with transit at Park City High School will also be available on weekends and holidays.

Reservations will be available online at parkcitymountain.com in November.

Park City Mountain initially announced paid parking plans as part of its application for the upgrade of the Silverlode and Eagle lifts. After the upgrades were blocked by an appeal from city residents, the resort temporarily walked back the idea of paid parking. Park City Mountain is now challenging the lift upgrade appeal in Third District Court.

In other news, prices are set to go up on Labor Day for PCMR-owner Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass. A full pass, which offers full access to the company’s 41 resorts, is currently $849 until September 5.

