Park City Singers are looking for singers to join them

The Park City Singers last performed in December of 2019. While they had hoped to perform last year, an outbreak of a COVID-19 variant kept them from practicing and performing. But musical director Joe Demers says the singers are moving ahead with producing their annual holiday shows.

40 singers are already planning to return, and Demers says he’d like at least 50 in the community choir.

We need men mostly, like always,” Demers said. “And sopranos. We sometimes are a little short on sopranos. But for sure, we need the tenor and bass.”

Singers member Jill Orschel says joining the group has been a great boost to her personally.

And from the first notes out of my mouth, it's been such a joy,” Orschel said. “I was like, oh, this is so great. For my mental health. It's so great for getting me out to be with people, old friends and new. And because we're a community choir, we don't have auditions. We're just looking for numbers and looking for people that are enthusiastic and want to do it for the fun of it.”

Demers says choir members don’t have to know how to read music. They have learning tapes available, which the singers can access from their computers at home to practice their parts.

Orschel says there is a time commitment and attendance at practice is required.

“Every Tuesday, starting after Labor Day, we meet at the Community Church, we meet for a couple hours,” Orschel said. “Joe works helps us work on a few tunes. And so, it's every Tuesday and then to concerts in December. Our concerts are Friday, the ninth of December, and Saturday, the 10th of December, and the venues at the Park City Community Church for rehearsals and for concerts.”

There is a $45 cost to join that helps pays for the music notebooks - mostly to ensure that they’re returned in December.

Katy Lillquist is the Singers’ new accompanist. If you’re interested in joining, email JoeParkCity@protonmail.com