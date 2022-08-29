KPCW reporter Andrea Buchanan goes global – as a photographer

This month, Andrea Buchanan won first place in the 15th annual iPhone Photography Awards (IPPA) for a photo she captured of a bull moose deep in an aspen forest. She took the photo last fall during a hike in the Guardsman Pass area.

IPPA is an international competition that receives thousands of entries from 140 countries. Winners receive a gold bar and have their work featured on billboards around the world.

http://www.ippawards.com