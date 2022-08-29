© 2022 KPCW

KPCW reporter Andrea Buchanan goes global – as a photographer

KPCW | By KPCW
Published August 29, 2022 at 11:57 AM MDT
Moose in Aspen copyright.jpg
Andrea Buchanan
/
KPCW
A bull moose meanders in an aspen forest. The photo taken by Andrea Buchanan won 1st place in the IPPA Awards 15th annual international competition.

This month, Andrea Buchanan won first place in the 15th annual iPhone Photography Awards (IPPA) for a photo she captured of a bull moose deep in an aspen forest. She took the photo last fall during a hike in the Guardsman Pass area.

IPPA is an international competition that receives thousands of entries from 140 countries. Winners receive a gold bar and have their work featured on billboards around the world.

View all the winners here.

http://www.ippawards.com

