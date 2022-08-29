Park City receives $6 million federal grant for new electric buses

The grant will be used to help move Park City’s bus service to zero emissions by adding five new electric buses. It will also provide funding for three new electric vehicle charging stations and employee training related to electric bus service.

The grant will be combined with a $1 million match from the city’s transportation fund, as part of the Federal Transit Administration’s bus grant program.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel said the city remains fully committed to the goal of zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and 1st District Rep. Blake Moore lauded the grant, which grew out of the bipartisan infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed last year.

Romney called Park City’s transit system an economic driver for the state, and Moore said transit investments help address growth and raise residents’ and visitors’ quality of life.

The city says it will have 20 electric vehicles by the end of this year, an increase from 13 in 2017. With the help of this grant, they expect to increase the fleet to 25.