Mural unveiling in Park City celebrates power of connection between parents and kids

“Go Together” is the title of a brightly colored rainbow mural that will be unveiled in Prospector Square Thursday. Communities that Care, Parents Empowered, Encircle and Park City Arts Council are four local non-profits teaming up to use community art to spread the word that kids are less likely to drink alcohol when they have strong relationships with their parents.

According to a Communities that Care news release, the mural and message addresses recent data that indicates LGBTQ+ kids can be at a higher risk for underage drinking and suicide.

The release said connection is prevention and trusted adults, and parents are key to kids thriving. Kids who have at least one trusted adult have better emotional health and are less likely to use substances.

Mural artist Emily Miquelon lives in Park City. She said she loves making art, which she said sparks conversation and brings people together.

The unveiling and celebration take place Thursday from 3 pm – 6pm in Prospector Square at 1901 Sidewinder Drive behind the DABS warehouse. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is at 4 pm. There will be free family fun, food and music with pizza provided by Fuego.

