© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Mural unveiling in Park City celebrates power of connection between parents and kids

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published September 7, 2022 at 4:25 PM MDT
Prospector Mural.jpg
Claire Wiley
/
Communities that Care
Emily Miquelon paints the mural "Go Together" located in Park City. The mural aims at bringing families and community together to combat underage drinking.

On Thursday, local non-profits will unveil a mural aimed at bringing families and the community together to combat underage drinking. 

“Go Together” is the title of a brightly colored rainbow mural that will be unveiled in Prospector Square Thursday. Communities that Care, Parents Empowered, Encircle and Park City Arts Council are four local non-profits teaming up to use community art to spread the word that kids are less likely to drink alcohol when they have strong relationships with their parents.

According to a Communities that Care news release, the mural and message addresses recent data that indicates LGBTQ+ kids can be at a higher risk for underage drinking and suicide.

The release said connection is prevention and trusted adults, and parents are key to kids thriving. Kids who have at least one trusted adult have better emotional health and are less likely to use substances.

Mural artist Emily Miquelon lives in Park City. She said she loves making art, which she said sparks conversation and brings people together.

The unveiling and celebration take place Thursday from 3 pm – 6pm in Prospector Square at 1901 Sidewinder Drive behind the DABS warehouse. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is at 4 pm. There will be free family fun, food and music with pizza provided by Fuego.

Park City
Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
See stories by Andrea Buchanan