Alterra acquires Park City-based Ski Butlers

Deer Valley owner Alterra Mountain Company announced it’s acquiring Park City-based rental and delivery service Ski Butlers.

Ski Butlers was founded in 2004, and calls Prospector in Park City home.

Mike Cremeno is the company’s chief revenue officer.

“Ski Butlers will remain a standalone business with ongoing operations in 50 worldwide ski destinations, while maintaining its current staff and leadership," Cremeno said.

"The acquisition will provide resort guests additional access to exceptional service and premier ski equipment at several Alterra Mountain Company destinations.”

The company employs 250 people in the winter, and 12 during the summer.

In a statement, Alterra CEO Jared Smith called the acquisition a “natural addition,” and said Ski Butlers has set the standard for guest satisfaction in the ski industry.

Ski Butlers operates at Alterra destinations including Deer Valley, Steamboat, and Palisades Tahoe. It also offers services in other popular destinations like Jackson Hole, Aspen, Whistler, and Sun Valley - in addition to operating throughout France and Italy.

A press release says the company plans to expand in North America, starting with Mammoth Mountain in California this winter.

Ski Butlers Founder and CEO Bryn Carey said the Alterra acquisition will help the company scale to reach as many skiers and riders as possible.

The company will continue to be based in Prospector.