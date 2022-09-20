Tickets to the 42nd annual JANS Winter Welcome sold out in record time.

The black-tie-optional event put on by the Youth Sports Alliance raises funds to support seven YSA winter sport and after-school programs.

YSA’s Executive Director, Emily Fischer, says she is surprised the event sold out so quickly but believes its early success is due to people’s eagerness to get out and have some fun.

“I think some people that have sat out the last couple of years because of COVID are really excited to come back and participate,” she says.

Even without tickets, people can support YSA’s efforts. Opportunity drawing tickets for a weekend getaway for two to Mexico are available online. There’s also a silent auction open to all, with items like…

And hopeful partygoers can also sign up for the Winter Welcome waitlist by following this link.

