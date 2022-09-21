© 2022 KPCW

Ski Butlers Founder Bryn Carey says Alterra acquisition will fuel further growth

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published September 21, 2022 at 11:16 AM MDT
Ski Butlers updated logo.png
Ski Butlers
/
Ski Butlers is based in Prospector in Park City.

Bryn Carey started the rental and delivery service Ski Butlers in 2004 on Daly Avenue in Park City.

The company, which operates at 50 ski areas worldwide, was acquired by Alterra Mountain Company earlier this month.

Carey told KPCW that he never planned on selling.

“When Alterra approached me, over the course of time it just seemed like it was the perfect timing to do this and become a part of a company where - our vision is to be in every major ski destination in the world and this allows us to continue that growth, and get into more locations and service more customers," Carey said.

"So it was a good fit culture wise, service wise, and a challenge for someone like myself who’s very competitive.”

The company is already servicing popular ski areas like Jackson Hole, Steamboat, Whistler, and Sun Valley. Carey plans to expand services to Mammoth Mountain in California this winter.

Ski Butlers employs 10 to 15 full-time employees in the offseason. That number grows to over 250 during peak ski season.

Carey said he has a lot of traveling to do in the meantime amid the buyout.

“One of my favorite parts of the job is being able to go visit Big Sky or Aspen or Palisades in Tahoe and get to see the communities, see their challenges, and get to meet the team members," he said.

"We’ll continue that, and we’ll probably add a little extra time to meet with the folks at the ski resorts as well.”

The company has played a role in Mountain Towns 2030 and announced earlier this year that it was becoming climate neutral. Carey said the effects of climate change are apparent in the ski industry.

“Thanksgiving has been a little bit more challenging, we don’t know how much snow we’re going to have," he said.

"And March is becoming warmer, the beginning and end of the season you can feel that shrinking in a little bit on us. So we’ve got to do everything in our power to stop that from happening.”

Ski Butlers will remain an independent, standalone company under the Alterra umbrella. Carey said he has no plans to retire, and will continue as CEO. He said a lot of work remains to be done.

“I think right now I have a big challenge of integrating Ski Butlers into Alterra, and that might be more work for the short-term," he said.

"But I try to have a balance. Maybe there is a little bit less pressure, but I always put pressure on myself. I’m competitive, I like to try to do a really good job, and I like to lead my team to think big, and go bigger than they ever thought possible.”

Ski Butlers will continue to operate out of its headquarters in Prospector.

Park City
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta