Discount trees available to 84060 residents

Trees are awesome — they offer shade, block cold winter winds, attract birds and wildlife, and most importantly, help combat climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the air.

Residents within Park City’s municipal boundaries can get drought-tolerant trees for a subsidized rate of $40 each thanks to a program called Planting Park City.

Trees will come in five-gallon buckets and will be roughly two to six feet tall. Several species are available, from Aspens to Austrian Pines.

Pick-up days are scheduled for October 9 and 11 at Quinn’s Junction.

Quantities are limited and it is first come, first served — a link to sign up and get your tree can be found here.