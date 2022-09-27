© 2022 KPCW

Discount trees available to 84060 residents

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published September 27, 2022 at 3:13 PM MDT
pcmctrees.jfif
Park City Municipal Corporation
/

Trees are awesome — they offer shade, block cold winter winds, attract birds and wildlife, and most importantly, help combat climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the air.

Residents within Park City’s municipal boundaries can get drought-tolerant trees for a subsidized rate of $40 each thanks to a program called Planting Park City.

Trees will come in five-gallon buckets and will be roughly two to six feet tall. Several species are available, from Aspens to Austrian Pines.

Pick-up days are scheduled for October 9 and 11 at Quinn’s Junction.

Quantities are limited and it is first come, first served — a link to sign up and get your tree can be found here.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
