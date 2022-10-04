Park City Economic Development Manager departs after 23 years

Park City Municipal Economic Development Manager Jonathan Weidenhamer announced this week that he’s leaving the city after 23 years.

In an email to city staff, Weidenhamer wrote that he and city manager Matt Dias have different visions for the future of the economic development department.

“We thank Jon for his service and wish him well in all future endeavors,” Dias said in a statement.

“Jon’s 23 years with PCMC demonstrate considerable commitment to our organization and community, including the library renovation and Main Street improvements. Looking forward, we are excited to begin a transformation of our Economic Development Department.”

He said that his resignation was a difficult decision and that working for the city has been rewarding.

In his role, Weidenhamer has managed special events, the planning of capital projects, along with open space and real estate dealings.

His last day is Friday.