Summit County senior housing survey points to a lack of supply

Over 450 people took the survey, and a vast majority of the respondents are full-time Summit County residents. Nearly half are retired, and nearly all own their own homes.

About a fourth live alone, while a little over half live with someone else.

Most said they won’t need to move to a senior living facility for at least 10 years.

Over a third of participants reported a net worth over $2 million, and most reported an annual income over $200,000.

Responses were split among those saying they’d like to live in a mixed-age community and those who want housing dedicated to seniors.

Amenities they are looking for in a senior living center include access to public transit, predictable costs, and onsite dining.

Leadership class member Karen Kendall was part of the group that presented the survey results to the Park City Council on Oct. 6.

“Basically, Park City seniors are varied," Kendall said.

"They see their future in Park City differently depending on kind of where they’re at in the moment, and we all know how things can change.

"There was a large number of people we noted that are thinking that they will need some kind of facility, senior housing, assisted living in the fairly near future. And the biggest takeaway is that those people want to stay in Park City.”

Fellow class member Cami Richardson said that with the limited space in Park City, working with the county will be crucial.

Kendall emphasized that the main issue is a lack of supply.

“The problem is again, is that we don’t have senior housing really in Park City," Kendall said.

"We found in our google searches there were only two facilities for senior independent living in Summit County.”

The leadership class made several recommendations to the city council, including an emphasis on maximizing density on the Woodside 2 housing project, and amending the land management code to encourage developers to include senior housing options.

City council members praised the effort and said they appreciate having hard data. The survey is advisory, and the council didn’t discuss how it would be used in city planning.

A link to the full survey results can be found