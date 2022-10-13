Shot Ski returns to Main Street Saturday

Park City Sunrise Rotary’s 6th annual Shot Ski returns to Main Street on Saturday.

Main Street will be closed Saturday for the first shot ski since 2019.

It’s a fundraiser that pits Park City against rival ski town Breckenridge.

Sunrise Rotary hopes 1,340 shot-takers participate, which would break Breckenridge’s previous “unofficial” record of 1,333 set in 2021. The two cities have gone back and forth on who holds the record for years.

Park City has not hosted a Shot Ski on Main Street for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Sunrise Rotarian Connie Nelson said they have a mutual agreement with Breckenridge to just go a few extra over the previous record.

“We have 515 skis. We’ve been preparing those, we take off the edges so that when people lift the actual ski they don’t cut their hand," Nelson said.

"We take the binds off obviously. And then we drill holes on either end so that we can put a screw with a wingnut on it so they’re a little bit flexible. So for folks that haven’t seen this, it’s quite a spectacle up and down Main Street.”

Those 515 skis combine to form one giant long ski that stretches over 2,600 feet long and requires a U shape.

Tickets officially sold out this week.

Check-in for participants starts at noon, and people taking part must be in their spots by 1:30. The official High West rye whiskey shot-taking will take place at 2 p.m. The event is 21 and older, and if people don’t want alcohol, they can do a shot of apple juice.

Park City Special Events Manager Jenny Dierson encourages people to walk, bike, or take transit.

In response to seeing more people take e-bikes to Old Town events, the city has set up additional bike parking for Saturday at the parking lot by Wasatch BrewPub, 5th Street by the Post Office, and at Rodney Schreurs Park just off of Main Street by Lund’s Art Gallery.

Parker Malatesta / Rodney Schreurs Park, located next to Lund's Art Gallery, will have space for bike parking on Saturday.

Main Street will be closed from the top down to Heber Avenue from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Traffic on Heber Avenue and lower Main will remain open during the event.

If Park City is successful in setting a new record, Breckenridge will seek to break it in December at the Ullr Fest.

Sunrise Rotary hopes to raise $35,000, and use it for grants to local community groups.