Park City school board takes up its sensitive reading materials policy Tuesday

The Park City Board of Education will consider a new policy for parents who think some assigned books are too risque for their kids.

The policy was initially discussed at a board meeting in September, where several parents and teachers unanimously said a stricter sensitive materials policy was too restrictive and harms the marketplace of ideas for young minds.

Other parents disagreed and have organized online. They say they find certain works to be pornographic, like “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,” and intervention is needed.

The board’s hands are tied by the state. House Bill 374, which defines sensitive teaching materials and prohibits using them in Utah public schools, was passed in the Legislature earlier this year.

That led the Utah State Board of Education this summer to create a model policy that schools throughout the state could adopt.

The Park City School District is now moving to amend its current materials policy to comply with the new state law. The topic is scheduled for a vote Tuesday.

The updated policy would establish a new way for parents to report concerns about specific books. Complaints would then be reviewed by a committee that consists of a teacher, parent, and an administrator.

The public can give input at the meeting.

Other agenda items include recognizing business administrator Todd Hauber for his years of service to the district. Hauber is moving to the Granite School District in the Salt Lake Valley. His successor is expected to be announced Tuesday.

The board will also hear from MOCA, the consultant working with the district on its school construction projects. The district is in the process of expanding four of its campuses with funding from last year’s passage of an $80 million school facilities bond.

On Monday in a separate meeting, the Park City Board of Adjustment was set to review the district’s request for a height exception for Park City High School work.

The district plans to build on to the high school. The campus is in a zone with a 28-foot height limit on building, but during construction in 2008 the district got an exception to build much taller. The current highest point on the campus is the Eccles Center, which is 67 feet tall. The lowest height of existing buildings is 45 feet.

Now the district would like approval to construct new facilities that are 47.5 feet at their lowest height.

The meeting Tuesday starts at 3:30 p.m. at district offices on Kearns Blvd.