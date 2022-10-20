© 2022 KPCW

UDOT to close Guardsman Pass Saturday night due to snow

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 20, 2022 at 7:28 PM MDT
udot102022.jpeg
Utah Department of Transportation
/
Guardsman Pass is a seasonal road with no plowing operations.

Guardsman Pass, which connects Big Cottonwood Canyon and Park City, will close at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will temporarily close Guardsman Pass — the road connecting Park City to Big Cottonwood Canyon — at 10 p.m. on Saturday night due to an incoming snowstorm.

UDOT said the estimated reopening time is unknown at this time. They said it will depend on the strength of the storm, which determines clearing time.

The agency also said it may periodically close the road due to weather, before a final closure for the season.

Park City
