UDOT to close Guardsman Pass Saturday night due to snow

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will temporarily close Guardsman Pass — the road connecting Park City to Big Cottonwood Canyon — at 10 p.m. on Saturday night due to an incoming snowstorm.

UDOT said the estimated reopening time is unknown at this time. They said it will depend on the strength of the storm, which determines clearing time.

The agency also said it may periodically close the road due to weather, before a final closure for the season.