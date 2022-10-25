© 2022 KPCW

Sen. Mitt Romney selling home in Deer Valley for $11.5 million

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 25, 2022 at 5:05 PM MDT
Screen Shot 2022-10-25 at 5.01.56 PM.png
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
/
The home was designed by Utah architect Fred Babcock.

The Romneys purchased the home in 2013, when it was listed for $8.9 million.

Utah Senator and former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is selling his slopeside home in Deer Valley.

Located just off the Success ski run, the home includes a private ski tunnel and was once featured in Architectural Digest.

The six-bed, eight-bath lodge on Silver Lake Drive is listed by Summit Sotheby’s and has a buyer. It went under contract nine days after it went on the market.

The Romneys purchased the home in 2013, when it was listed for $8.9 million. Utah is a non-disclosure state, which means sales prices can remain private.

Screen Shot 2022-10-25 at 5.02.09 PM.png
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
/

The Romney family has been in Park City for decades. They previously owned a mansion in Solamere which was sold in 2009.

Romney is up for reelection in 2024. He has not announced plans to seek another term.

Park City
