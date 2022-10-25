Sen. Mitt Romney selling home in Deer Valley for $11.5 million
The Romneys purchased the home in 2013, when it was listed for $8.9 million.
Utah Senator and former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is selling his slopeside home in Deer Valley.
Located just off the Success ski run, the home includes a private ski tunnel and was once featured in Architectural Digest.
The six-bed, eight-bath lodge on Silver Lake Drive is listed by Summit Sotheby’s and has a buyer. It went under contract nine days after it went on the market.
The Romneys purchased the home in 2013, when it was listed for $8.9 million. Utah is a non-disclosure state, which means sales prices can remain private.
The Romney family has been in Park City for decades. They previously owned a mansion in Solamere which was sold in 2009.
Romney is up for reelection in 2024. He has not announced plans to seek another term.