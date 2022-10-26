Deer Valley starting prescribed burns Wednesday

Deer Valley Resort is starting prescribed burns to reduce natural fuels from dead trees and dry bush that pose a risk of wildfire.

The first burn on Wednesday will be in the Flagstaff Mountain area. Planned burns will continue for the next few weeks as weather conditions allow, according to a press release.

Favorable conditions for prescribed burns include having over six inches of snow on the ground and an air clearing index above 500 feet.

“Deer Valley has utilized a comprehensive forest health program since the inception of the resort,” Deer Valley VP of Mountain Operations Steve Graff said in a statement.

“We’re recognizing we need to increase efforts in our fuel reduction program to reduce wildfire risk and be good stewards of the land we operate on.”

Smoke may be visible in the area, but there is no need to report it.