© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Deer Valley starting prescribed burns Wednesday

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 26, 2022 at 9:26 AM MDT
DV1026.png
Deer Valley Resort
/
Smoke may be visible in or around the Deer Valley area during a planned burn, but there is no need to call emergency services to report it.

Planned burns will continue in Deer Valley for the next few weeks as weather conditions allow

Deer Valley Resort is starting prescribed burns to reduce natural fuels from dead trees and dry bush that pose a risk of wildfire.

The first burn on Wednesday will be in the Flagstaff Mountain area. Planned burns will continue for the next few weeks as weather conditions allow, according to a press release.

Favorable conditions for prescribed burns include having over six inches of snow on the ground and an air clearing index above 500 feet.

“Deer Valley has utilized a comprehensive forest health program since the inception of the resort,” Deer Valley VP of Mountain Operations Steve Graff said in a statement.

“We’re recognizing we need to increase efforts in our fuel reduction program to reduce wildfire risk and be good stewards of the land we operate on.”

Smoke may be visible in the area, but there is no need to report it.

Park City
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta