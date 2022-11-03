© 2022 KPCW

Park City Mountain donates $250k to Mountainlands Community Housing

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 3, 2022 at 4:40 PM MDT
Pictured, left to right: Bob Richer, president of the board of directors, Mountainlands Community Housing Trust; Deb Hartley, executive director of Bridge 21 Park City; Pat Matheson, executive director of Mountainlands Community Housing Trust; Deirdra Walsh, vice president & chief operating officer of Park City Mountain; Diego Zegarra, vice president of equity & impact at Park City Community Foundation.

Park City Mountain’s donation will be disbursed over the next three years and is being funded through EpicPromise, the charitable arm of Vail Resorts.

On the eve of Live PC Give PC, Park City Mountain announced a $250,000 donation to Mountainlands Community Housing Trust.

The funds will be used for the redevelopment of the Holiday Village and Parkside Apartments.

The plan is to upgrade the existing 122 housing units and add additional affordable units.

Mountainlands said its vision is to sustain and increase housing opportunities in the city.

“Ultimately, this incredible donation from Park City Mountain will benefit members of our diverse community – friends, neighbors, colleagues and family,” Mountainlands Community Housing Trust Executive Director Pat Matheson said in a statement.

“With phased redevelopment and inclusive design, we have a vision of reducing debt through donations and affordable housing investments.”

“Affordable housing is a crisis in many mountain town communities, and Park City is no exception,” Park City Mountain Vice President and COO Deirdra Walsh said.

“We are continually looking for ways to alleviate that pressure where it matters to our employees, guests and community: here in Summit and Wasatch Counties. Through our financial support of Mountainlands Community Housing Trust, we are confident that we can make a big impact on housing affordability in our community in the coming years.”

Partnering with Mountainlands on the redevelopment is Bridge 21, a local nonprofit focused on creating neuro-inclusive housing communities.

“We hope that this generous donation by Park City Mountain will inspire every person in the Park City community to consider how they can participate in Live PC Give PC this year and help address our affordable housing crisis,” said Diego Zegarra, vice president of equity and impact at Park City Community Foundation, which organizes the day of giving.

“Live PC Give PC is a unique opportunity to have your donation doubled and minimum gifts start at five dollars.”

To learn more about Live PC Give PC, visit livepcgivepc.org

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
