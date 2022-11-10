Community open house Monday will preview upcoming ski season

The event will take place Monday, November 14 at Park City Hospital’s Blair Education Center from 6-8 p.m.

Dinner and childcare will be provided. A question and answer session will follow a presentation. While the presentation can be viewed online via Zoom, questions will only be taken in-person. A link to attend virtually can be found here.

Representatives from Park City Mountain, Deer Valley Resort, Utah Olympic Park, High Valley Transit, and the city and county government will be present.

One of the biggest changes this season is the new paid reservation parking system at the Mountain Village base area of Park City Mountain.

The event also comes at a time of broad community concern over day skier traffic and capacity in town.