Saloon hosts free Thanksgiving feast on Main Street

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published November 24, 2022 at 2:49 PM MST
Thanksgiving No Name 1.jpg
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
Hungry patrons at No Name Saloon on Main Street made the rounds on a full Thanksgiving buffet spread, including "all the fixin's" and several pies.

On the afternoon of Thanksgiving, about 50 people were in line for food at No Name Saloon & Grill at 2 p.m., when the bar opened its free buffet to visitors.

They filled plates with traditional meats, including turkey and chicken. The spread also included an array of vegetables and pies.

Thanksgiving No Name 2.jpg
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
The line for the Thanksgiving meal extended from the back to the saloon's entry room, where holiday lights hung over the football-watching crowd.

An employee said he expected as many as double that number to show up and dish up plates. With normal hours despite the holiday, he expected a busy afternoon and late night with a steady stream of patrons.

Those on Main Street enjoyed a clear afternoon with mild temperatures. Once inside, they were met with an abundance of holiday lights and Thanksgiving NFL football in full swing.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
