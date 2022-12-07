Park City liquor store no longer holds bragging rights as Utah's highest grossing outlet
Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, the group formerly known as the DABC, has released it's annual report stating the DABS raked in more than $220 million in profits over its last fiscal year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A portion of its proceeds help fund various services and programs throughout the state.
“The DABS generated $198.66 million in revenue to pay for statewide services like transportation and infrastructure, health, education, public safety, school lunches for kids and underage drinking prevention," DABS Director Tiffany Clason said. "The department also generated $31.23 million in sales taxes split between the state and local communities where DABS retail stores are located.”
The DABS ranked the top stores in the state according to sales:
- Salt Lake City Club Store - $31.9 million which is up 68 percent
- Fort Union Blvd. - $23 million which is up 4.5 percent
- Sandy - $ 22.3 million which is up 6.3 percent
- Park City Snowcreek - $21.4 million which is down 4.4 percent (previously No. 1)
- Park City Club Store - $20.9 million which is up 51.6 percent
It also breaks down the libations Utahns love.
Distilled spirits make up 56% of the DABS' total sales, wine accounts for 35% with beer at 5% and flavored malt beverages at only 1%.
🍸 Vodka is the most-sold item in Utah at more than 14% of sales, with Tito's and Barton leading the pack.
🥃 Whiskey is next at just over 10%; here Crown Royal and Jack Daniel's are the crowd favorites.
🍹 🌵 Tequila follows closely behind at almost 9% of sales thanks to popular brands including Patron and Casamigos.
🍺 🍷 🍾 Then comes bourbon at 7% and heavy beer, Cabernet, rum, Chardonnay, cordials and Pinot Noir to round out the top 10 categories.
When are Utahns spending the most? December gets lit, serving up more than $65 million in sales. March poured in $56.6 million and September saw $49.2 million.