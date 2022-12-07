Park City liquor store no longer holds bragging rights as Utah's highest grossing outlet

Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, the group formerly known as the DABC, has released it's annual report stating the DABS raked in more than $220 million in profits over its last fiscal year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A portion of its proceeds help fund various services and programs throughout the state.

“The DABS generated $198.66 million in revenue to pay for statewide services like transportation and infrastructure, health, education, public safety, school lunches for kids and underage drinking prevention," DABS Director Tiffany Clason said. "The department also generated $31.23 million in sales taxes split between the state and local communities where DABS retail stores are located.”

The DABS ranked the top stores in the state according to sales:



Salt Lake City Club Store - $31.9 million which is up 68 percent Fort Union Blvd. - $23 million which is up 4.5 percent Sandy - $ 22.3 million which is up 6.3 percent Park City Snowcreek - $21.4 million which is down 4.4 percent (previously No. 1) Park City Club Store - $20.9 million which is up 51.6 percent

Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services DABS: Top 10 stores for 2022 fiscal year

It also breaks down the libations Utahns love.

Distilled spirits make up 56% of the DABS' total sales, wine accounts for 35% with beer at 5% and flavored malt beverages at only 1%.

🍸 Vodka is the most-sold item in Utah at more than 14% of sales, with Tito's and Barton leading the pack.

🥃 Whiskey is next at just over 10%; here Crown Royal and Jack Daniel's are the crowd favorites.

🍹 🌵 Tequila follows closely behind at almost 9% of sales thanks to popular brands including Patron and Casamigos.

🍺 🍷 🍾 Then comes bourbon at 7% and heavy beer, Cabernet, rum, Chardonnay, cordials and Pinot Noir to round out the top 10 categories.

1 of 9 — DABS Report for 2022 Fiscal Year - Sales By Type DABS Report for 2022 Fiscal Year Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services 2 of 9 — DABS Report for 2022 Fiscal Year - Sales By Top 10 Categories DABS Report for 2022 Fiscal Year Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services 3 of 9 — DABS Report for 2022 Fiscal Year - Top Selling Items 2022 DABS Report for 2022 Fiscal Year Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services 4 of 9 — DABS Report for 2022 Fiscal Year - Top Selling Beers 2022 DABS Report for 2022 Fiscal Year Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services 5 of 9 — DABS Report for 2022 Fiscal Year - Top Selling Wine 2022 DABS Report for 2022 Fiscal Year Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services 6 of 9 — DABS Report for 2022 Fiscal Year - Top Selling Utah Products 2022 7 of 9 — DABS Report for 2022 Fiscal Year - Top Selling Stores 2022 DABS Report for 2022 Fiscal Year Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services 8 of 9 — DABS Report - Top Selling Stores 2021 DABS Report - Top Selling Stores of 2021 Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services 9 of 9 — DABS Report for 2022 Fiscal Year - Average Consumption Per Capita DABS Report for 2022 Fiscal Year Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services

When are Utahns spending the most? December gets lit, serving up more than $65 million in sales. March poured in $56.6 million and September saw $49.2 million.

See the DABS full report here