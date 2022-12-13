© 2022 KPCW

Park City releases license guide for Sundance Film Festival

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 13, 2022 at 1:43 PM MST
sundance-2020-sundance-egyptian-opening-day.jpg

Park City Municipal has released its Sundance “Rules of the Road” guide, which has permitting and licensing information for businesses and organizations ahead of the film festival.

The 44th annual Sundance Film Festival, scheduled for late January, is fast approaching.

The city issues permits for a variety of commercial and non-profit uses during the festival. Those cover everything from tent and alcohol sales to live filming during the festival.

A schedule of deadlines and contact list are available on the city’s website, which can be found here.

Key dates:

December 20: Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services single event permit deadline

December 21: deadline for temporary tents, structures, and sign permits

January 5: conventional sales license deadline for marketing purposes

January 6: late liquor license deadline

