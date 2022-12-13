Park City releases license guide for Sundance Film Festival

The 44th annual Sundance Film Festival, scheduled for late January, is fast approaching.

The city issues permits for a variety of commercial and non-profit uses during the festival. Those cover everything from tent and alcohol sales to live filming during the festival.

A schedule of deadlines and contact list are available on the city’s website, which can be found here.

Key dates:

December 20: Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services single event permit deadline

December 21: deadline for temporary tents, structures, and sign permits

January 5: conventional sales license deadline for marketing purposes

January 6: late liquor license deadline