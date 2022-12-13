Park City releases license guide for Sundance Film Festival
Park City Municipal has released its Sundance “Rules of the Road” guide, which has permitting and licensing information for businesses and organizations ahead of the film festival.
The 44th annual Sundance Film Festival, scheduled for late January, is fast approaching.
The city issues permits for a variety of commercial and non-profit uses during the festival. Those cover everything from tent and alcohol sales to live filming during the festival.
A schedule of deadlines and contact list are available on the city’s website, which can be found here.
Key dates:
December 20: Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services single event permit deadline
December 21: deadline for temporary tents, structures, and sign permits
January 5: conventional sales license deadline for marketing purposes
January 6: late liquor license deadline