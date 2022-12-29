Injured Deer Valley skier picked up by AirMed at City Park

Around 11:45 a.m. Thursday the Park City Fire District (PCFD) responded to an injured skier at Deer Valley Resort.

Medics provided care and then transferred the person to City Park, which is one the fire district's designated landing zones for AirMed.

PCFD began a hot load program almost 3 years ago with AirMed.

"The goal of the program is to reduce scene times for critical patients," the district said.

"In the past, PCFD crews would wait for AirMed to arrive on scene, this would sometimes delay transport to a trauma 1 center."

PCFD has four designated landing zones in the Park City area and four in the North and South Summit areas that are along the route the ambulances travel to.

Ambulance crews will request from dispatch to have AirMed land at one of the predesignated landing zones ahead of them and perform a hotload, which is where the helicopter pilot keeps the aircraft running and ready to lift off immediately after patient is placed in the helicopter.

PCFD said average on scene times have gone down from 20 minutes to 6 minutes due to the program.