Vail employee dies in chairlift accident

Following the heavy weekend snowfall, a tree fell on the line of the Short Cut chairlift at Park City Mountain Monday morning about 10:45 a.m.

A 29-year-old on-duty employee who was riding the chairlift fell from a height of at least 25 feet. Park City Mountain ski patrol responded immediately to conduct life-saving efforts, but the employee did not survive.

The employee's name and hometown have not yet been released.

“The Park City Mountain team – as well as the entire Vail Resorts team – extend our deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of our team member,” said Deirdra Walsh, Park City Mountain vice president and chief operating officer. “We are all deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and we will be providing support for our employees as we grieve this devastating loss.”

The remaining 10 people on the lift were evacuated by ski patrol. Several other chairlifts in the area were closed to support the response, but are anticipated to open Tuesday. Short Cut chairlift will remain closed pending an investigation of the incident.

