Park City couple deliver the Wasatch Back's first baby of the new year

Eliza Aspyn Ray was born during one of Park City’s biggest winter storms in years. She was delivered at 4:13 the morning of Sunday, January 1, 2023.

She is the daughter of Laura and Scott Ray and weighed in at 5 lbs. 10 oz. and is 19 inches long. Scott says this is their first child and both mom and baby are doing well.

“Mom and Eliza are doing excellent,” Ray said. “Baby just had all of her tests done - she passed them all flying colors which is great. Mom's doing awesome. She's ready to get home as well.”

He says they were able to make it to the hospital before the brunt of the snowstorm hit.

“When we came to the hospital is right when the snow started and there was actually some bad traffic backed up on 40 and it did take us more than a few minutes to get around,” Ray explained. “But thankfully, there's a huge turning lane right after you get off the exit that once we were able to get off the exit it was smooth sailing.”

Along with her first baby status, Eliza received a basket full of baby goodies. And Ray says that his daughter also lays claim to a unique birthdate.

“Just the neat way that her birthday is 1123 which we both thought that was really neat that she's going to have a really fun birthday for the rest of her life” Ray said.

And while the Ray’s missed the 2022 tax deduction by just hours, he’s grateful for the outcome and complimented the team at the hospital saying that his family’s experience was excellent.