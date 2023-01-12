Park City Planning Commission approves housing restrictions in some neighborhoods

Fractional homes, which allow people to buy a portion of a property, could soon be banned in the Solamere neighborhood in lower Deer Valley following the planning commission’s action Wednesday.

Additionally, nightly rentals and fractional uses would be prohibited in Park Meadows’ West Ridge subdivision, and in Prospector’s Chatham Crossing.

The amendments came before the commission after each neighborhood applied and asked the city to ban the uses. The new neighborhood rules will next go to the city council next month for final approval.

Commission vice chair Sarah Hall said she expects other HOAs to make similar requests in the future, and that the city is continuing to look at regulating transient uses, which include timeshares and private residence clubs, more broadly.

“We can do that through zones or neighborhoods, and we’re exploring some other hybrid options as well,” Hall said.

She said the goal is to push fractional home ownership into neighborhoods designated for transient use.

“We’re looking to the public for insight there,” Hall said. “But also we’re really looking at the general plan which designated certain neighborhoods for primary residents which should not have transient uses. For example, Thaynes Canyon, Prospector, Park Meadows.”

Hall said the toughest area for the commission to evaluate is Deer Valley.

“Because in the last couple of years we’ve seen more primary residents move to Deer Valley, upper and lower. And so we’re deciding whether or not those HOAs or zones would be better suited to have transient populations for fractional ownership.”

Also on Wednesday, the commission discussed land management code amendments around the use of turf and other water-wise landscaping. Those code changes will return to the commission in the future before heading to the city council.

People who want to provide comment on the codes the commission is evaluating can email the planning department at planning@parkcity.org