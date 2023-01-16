New Park City Board of Education members to take oath of office

Two newly elected members will be sworn into the Park City Board of Education during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Meredith Reed and Nick Hill both unseated incumbents in the November election on platforms of accountability and transparency.

Hill defeated Erin Grady, the previous board president. By a wider margin, Reed prevailed over Mandy Pomeroy, who was tapped by the board to fill in for Kara Hendrickson in the spring. Hendrickson passed away last year after an illness.

The board will elect a new president and vice president Tuesday, as well as delegate committee assignments.

The board is also scheduled to hear updates from Superintendent Jill Gildea and Chief Operations Officer Mike Tanner. Tanner will provide the latest on the district’s ongoing expansion projects, which are in various stages of progress at Jeremy Ranch and McPolin elementary schools, Ecker Hill Middle School, and Park City High School.

When the construction work is complete the district will repurpose Treasure Mountain Junior High, which will be closed as eighth graders move to the middle school and ninth graders move to the high school.

The Treasure Mountain campus could be torn down or used for something else. Tanner told KPCW that a decision on what to do with it won’t come without community input, and the board has said it will seek that this year.

Architect Scott Later with the firm MHTN will also give an overview of the district’s master plan work.

The board will also review the calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. Under a current proposal , the next school year will begin on August 22 and end on June 7. For the first time ever, the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur was recognized as an official school district holiday last year.

Public comment is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The meeting Tuesday begins at 4 p.m. at district offices at 2700 Kearns Blvd.