Deer Valley Snow Park proposal headed back to Park City Planning Commission with parking tweaks

Nothing much has changed in Deer Valley’s plans since the commission last met to discuss the project just before Christmas.

The resort previously requested less parking than required, but now says it can build the over 2,000 parking spaces the city’s code says must accompany the proposed development.

Deer Valley wants to construct hotels, restaurants and condos as part of a new ski-in ski-out village that will replace the existing base area parking lot.

A key component in the application is the request for the city to grant Alterra, which owns Deer Valley, a portion of Deer Valley Drive West to construct the village. Doe Pass would become the entryway to the resort, leading to a new transit hub at the intersection of Deer Valley Drive East.

Park City’s transportation department is recommending a traffic signal at the Y-intersection that separates Deer Valley Dr. to accommodate the increased traffic the development will bring. Deer Valley has said they expect daily visits to increase by 220 cars per day if the project is approved.

At the December meeting, several commissioners called for alternatives that didn’t include a road vacation.

In a written letter to commissioners addressing concerns, Alterra Director of Development Jake Romney doubled down. He said the resort has looked at other options for the last 20 years and the plan proposed will provide a significant benefit to the community through better pedestrian access and an après ski experience.

“Today’s plan that requires the ROW [right-of-way] vacation is very much superior to any other plan,” Romney wrote.

A survey of over 1,000 people , over 90% of whom live in Park City limits, found that most residents oppose the road vacation.

Nearly three-quarters of survey respondents said they think the development as a whole will worsen or seriously threaten their quality of life.

On Wednesday the commission could make a recommendation on the right-of-way vacation to the city council, which has the final say. In-person public comment will be accepted as time allows.

The meeting Wednesday is scheduled to last three hours. It begins at 5:30 p.m. in city council chambers at the Marsac Building. Staff reports and a link to attend virtually can be found here.