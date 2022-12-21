Deer Valley residents not wild about parking lot development plans

Neighbors who formed the “Protect The Loop” citizen group have released results of their resident survey. The group questioned over 1,000 people, over 90% of whom pay taxes in Park City limits, according to survey organizers.

More than half of respondents live in Lower Deer Valley, and almost all own property in the area.

Deer Valley owner Alterra, which wants to put a village where the resort’s parking lot now sits, says its new design is built around increasing public transit use.

The Protect The Loop survey shows that idea isn’t necessarily popular.

Almost everyone who took the survey indicated that driving is their primary mode of transportation around Park City. About a third said they use public transit.

When asked what would make people use public transit more, a third of respondents said they would be encouraged by more frequent service in addition to stops closer to their homes. However, nearly 40% said nothing would make them change their behavior around using buses.

Allison Keenan, one of the survey organizers and a Deer Lake Village homeowner, said the survey’s primary goals are to gauge public sentiment and get a sense of how informed the community is about the project.

The name “Protect The Loop” refers to the Deer Valley Drive loop that would be removed if the city council grants Alterra a portion of the road.

While the survey aims to stay objective, Keenan has said she doesn’t think Deer Valley deserves to receive a portion of Deer Valley Drive. That’s something Alterra is asking for that isn’t in its approved development rights.

“Having a ski in ski out beach for the resort and getting the right of way vacation is a huge benefit for Alterra, but what is the community benefit?” Keenan asked.

Resort officials have said the road vacation is critical in order to build the ski-in ski-out village that will fundamentally change the base area parking lot.

At a planning commission meeting Monday, several commissioners signaled they would like to see other designs from the resort. That could mean a project that doesn’t include taking over part of Deer Valley Drive, or a better trade for the city in exchange.

More than 60% of survey takers said they felt the road vacation isn’t justified.

Keenan said at Monday’s meeting she doesn’t believe Deer Valley has been collaborative with residents during the planning process. That sentiment was expressed by several others as well.

In the “Protect The Loop” survey, nearly three quarters of people said they believe the development as a whole will worsen or “”seriously threaten” their overall quality of life.

Deer Valley Vice President of Marketing Susie English has said the resort appreciates the community’s interest, and that they’re actively listening and are committed to answering questions and understanding concerns.

The next work session on the project will be held Jan. 18.

Full survey results: