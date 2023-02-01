Park City state liquor warehouse roof collapses amid heavy snow
No injuries were reported.
Around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday the Park City Fire District and Park City Police responded to a water leak at the state liquor warehouse store on Sidewinder Dr. in Prospector.
On arrival, firefighters discovered that the roof collapse.
A Park City Fire District spokesperson said the heavy snow load on the roof “could have been a contributing factor.”
There were no occupants in the building at the time of the collapse.