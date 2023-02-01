© 2023 KPCW

Park City state liquor warehouse roof collapses amid heavy snow

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published February 1, 2023 at 9:15 PM MST
pcfd020123.jpeg
Darren Nelson // Park City Fire District
/
The collapsed roof of the state liquor warehouse store in Prospector.

No injuries were reported.

Around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday the Park City Fire District and Park City Police responded to a water leak at the state liquor warehouse store on Sidewinder Dr. in Prospector.

On arrival, firefighters discovered that the roof collapse.

A Park City Fire District spokesperson said the heavy snow load on the roof “could have been a contributing factor.”

There were no occupants in the building at the time of the collapse.

pcfd0201232.jpeg
Darren Nelson // Park City Fire District
/

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
