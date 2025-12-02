Park City Leadership to visit Vail, Breckenridge in 2026 City Tour

Park City Leadership Class 32 will return to two Colorado towns for its 2026 City Tour.

The group last visited Vail in 2014 and Breckenridge in 2015 where Leadership Executive Director Scott van Hartesvelt said they established connections in the community.

The group will return to the Colorado mountain towns May 27 to May 31 to learn about housing and recreation projects.

The class will also meet with town mayors and Vail Resorts’ executive team.

To hear more about Park City Leadership and the upcoming City Tour, tune into KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Thursday morning for Leslie Thatcher’s full interview with van Hartesvelt.