Alf Engen Ski Museum opens new exhibit honoring local athletes Wednesday

The Alf Engen Ski Museum at the Utah Olympic Park is dedicated to preserving ski history.

Connie Nelson is the director of the museum. She said the new exhibit will celebrate local athletes who have trained at Utah legacy facilities such as Utah Olympic Park and Soldier Hollow.

“A lot of the kids get out there training every day and then becoming competitive and going on from the legacy facilities on to the game," Nelson said. "Now we're featuring the 2022 Beijing Hometown Heroes. Always hard to choose who's going in but the criteria: they grew up locally and trained on the facilities and participated in the Olympics, they didn't necessarily need to win anything.”

Spokesman for Utah's Olympic bid Tom Kelly is former chairman of the board at the museum. He said this is the fourth time the museum has honored local athletes with an exhibit.

Kelly said, for the first time, Olympic speed skater Casey Dawson is being recognized along with skiers and snowboarders.

“Casey is a total homegrown Park City product, came up through the Get Out and Play program with Youth Sports Alliance," Kelly said. "He was the one, and folks in town will remember the agony that he went through trying to test negative for COVID, finally was allowed to fly to Beijing midway through the games, lost his bags and everything but got everything back together and went out with his teammates and won a medal in a team event, so great to honor all of these athletes who all call Park City their home.”

The exhibit will be unveiled with a small presentation Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 12 p.m.

The unveiling is free for the public and will include refreshments.

The exhibit runs through 2026.

The museum is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free.