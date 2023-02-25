Queerski parade raises awareness, funds, spirits

A ski parade was part of the finale for a three-day Queerski winter pride event in Park City.

Dozens of skiers and boarders formed the long procession, which began with panoramic views at the top of the McConkey’s lift on a sunny afternoon. With pride flags tied around their shoulders as capes or tucked into their goggles straps, they cruised through Georgeanna and Home Run to Snowed Inn for a midday lunch and party.

“We're sitting at the top of [the lift] with a beautiful view, rainbow flags flying everywhere,” said Michael Ackerman. "Everybody is bright, happy, cheerful to go do this run together."

This was the first year for the parade. Akerman said the event at the mountain was a way to show off the success of the Queerski event and Park City LGBTQ+ Taskforce.

“It brings people together,” he said. “People of all different forms of life, people from all different parts of the world can come together to enjoy one sport.”

Liz Ruark just moved to Park City two weeks ago. She learned about the event on Instagram and wanted to support the cause.

“Just to support as an ally, I thought it'd be a fun time,” Ruark said. “I think it's very energetic. Everyone is having a good time and everyone's ready to hit some powder.”

After the run, most of the paraders stopped together at Snowed Inn near the base area, where the group had rented out the whole restaurant.

12-year-old August Kelly from Palo Alto was there with family, who have a place in Park City and like to come out when there’s fresh snow. She said she enjoyed the run, especially when some people on a lift above her showed some love.

“I had a really fun experience," Kelly said. "I was skiing down Home Run, and a guy on the lift was waving at me and I waved back and he screamed, ‘We love you!’ And I said, ‘Thank you!’ It felt really special.”

Other Queerski events during the last week included a meet-and-greet with the taskforce Thursday, followed by a dinner hosted by the Marcella Club. On Friday, they held an early morning first-tracks ski at Park City Mountain and tea dance at Canyons Village.

